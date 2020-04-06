Changes to no cost meals for Santa Maria Valley kids this week

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Joint Union High School District offers no cost breakfast and lunch meals to children 18 years old and under, however, there are some changes to the program this week.

For the week of April 6 - 10, the changes are as follows:

SANTA MARIA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOLS

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

** Please note, there is no meal service Friday, April 10, 2020 **

Ernest Righetti High – 941 E. Foster Rd.

Pioneer Valley High – 675 Panther Dr.

Santa Maria High – Parking lot on Thornburg

OTHER LOCATIONS

SANTA MARIA-BONITA SCHOOL DISTRICT

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

** Please note, there is no meal service Friday, April 10, 2020 **

Arellanes Elementary – 1890 Sandalwood Dr.

El Camino Junior High - 219 W El Camino St.

Fairlawn Elementary – 120 North Mary Dr.

Jimenez Elementary – 1970 Biscayne St.

Miller Elementary - 410 Camino Colegio St.

Rice Elementary - 700 E. Vickie Ave.

Tunnell Elementary - 1248 E Dena Way

ORCUTT UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

** Please note, there is no meal service Friday, April 10, 2020 **

Lakeview Junior High – 3700 Lakeview Rd.

Olga Reed / OAK8 – 4800 Centennial St.

Orcutt Junior High – 608 Pinal Ave.

Patterson Road Elementary – 400 Patterson Rd.

GUADALUPE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mary Buren Elementary – 1050 Peralta St.

Kermit McKenzie Intermediate – 4710 W. Main St

BLOCHMAN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Benjamin Foxen Elementary – 4949 Foxen Canyon Rd.

*All locations and times are subject to change should circumstances change.