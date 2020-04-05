The City of Santa Maria defers occupancy tax to support local hotels during COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is taking measures to support local hotels and motels experiencing a loss in business as a result of COVID-19.

“The city is deferring the payments of bed tax for the month of March and April provided that the hotels can give us a written certification that they have had a downturn in business due to COVID-19,” said Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark Van De Kamp.

The deferred Occupancy taxes and assessment fees won't be due until June 30th.

“We understand that the business community is suffering extreme hardship at this time,” said Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark Van De Kamp.

The Santa Maria Raddison has gone from 70% occupancy to 30% and is quickly approaching only 20% occupancy since the coronavirus hit.

“It's weird you enter the hotel and it is like a ghost town, it's nothing,” said Jean-Luc Garon, the Radisson General Manager.

Their hotel was forced to lay off about 80% of its staff.

“This was the hardest thing I've ever had to do,” said Garon.

To drum up business they, as well as other hotels in the area are offering day deals to remote workers who may want a private space to work.

“We are currently offering 50% off from our current rates for locals to come in and work from the hotel, we are offering free wifi, we are continuously keeping things sanitized,” said an Agrarian Hotel representative Riddhi Panchal.

“They will have a desk, they will have use of the wifi if they want to get away from their families we have a place available for them,” said Garon.

The City of Santa Maria will take a financial hit by deferring the taxes but it wants to support local hotels hit hard by the pandemic.

“I think what is important right now is that we work together to help support our business community because all of us are in this for the long haul,” said Manager Mark Van De Kamp.