Santa Maria to enforce social distancing rules at parks

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is encouraging residents to get outside, but parks and recreation has implemented new guidelines to ensure people are safe.

Parks are still open in Santa Maria, though changes have been made to aspects of the parks.

"We have been trying to tell people 6 feet at least. Keep a safe distance," said Mayor Alice Patino.

The city is encouraging outdoor walks for mental health in a Find Your Space campaign.

But not everyone has followed the social distancing rules.

"What we're seeing are young men playing basketball. And we have tried to tell them you've got to social distance," said Patino. "They're not paying attention."

The city is now removing 17 basketball hoops from parks and closing off play structures.

Anne Carey, a Santa Maria resident, said she takes her dogs to the dog park every day, but now she can't because those parks are closed from people not following the rules.

"My dogs were at the door, ready to go, and they're going to be very sad," she said.

The city is starting to issue citations for those not following the rules.