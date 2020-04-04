More COVID-19 patients arrive at Marian Regional Medical Center

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More COVID-19 patients are being seen at the Marian Regional Medical Center.

Doctors say families who are not living under the same roof should not be socializing with each other.

"One of the things that we’ve seen in northern Santa Barbara County is the transmission of coronavirus within family members. Some of these family members have gotten extremely sick, and so there’s never been a more important time to continue social distancing," said Dr. Scott Robertson with the Marian Regional Medical Center.

Doctors said they are not currently able to share the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus at Marian, but they have confirmed there are several cases being treated this week.