SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Fish & Wildlife are working to locate a mountain lion that was spotted in Santa Maria Tuesday.

The large cat was spotted on the 4300 block of Coachman Way.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said residents are being asked to shelter inside so the animal can be safely captured.

