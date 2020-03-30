County Fire responds to produced water, crude oil spill near Casmalia

Santa Maria - North County

CASMALIA, Calif. -- An oil spill happened near Casmalia on Monday afternoon.

The produced water and oil spill happened on the property of 5080 Black Road near Casmalia.

400 barrels of produced water and one barrel of crude oil spilled on the property and it went over to the secondary containment area.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the spill is contained.

The leak originated from a six inch line from the oil facility.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the oil spill is all contained inside of the containment area of a raised dirt area. It does not affected the outside environment.

Two vacuum trucks are removing the produced water in the oil spill.

Santa Barbara County Fire is overlooking the clean up process.