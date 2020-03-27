Spouse of Vandenberg airman tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The spouse of a Vandenberg airman was tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release sent on Friday evening, the U.S. Air Force airman's wife is undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive result for COVID-19.

The airman is assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base. They live in Santa Maria.

The 30th Space Wing Commander gave the following statement:

"We have our first positive case of COVID-19 at Vandenberg and my leadership team is monitoring the situation while working closely with Santa Barbara County public health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area. The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is our top priority.”” Colonel Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing Commander

Vandenberg is working with state and county officials to mitigate the effects.