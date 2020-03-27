Gov. Newsom grants clemency to SB County man convicted of murder in 2009

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom used his authority to grant five pardons and 21 commutations, one extending to a Santa Barbara County man convicted of murder in 2009.

22-year-old Kristopher Blehm and his crime partner confronted a man named Kenneth Sosa in 2006. Blehm's partner ended up shooting Sosa multiple times during this confrontation, killing him.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court consequently sentenced Blehm to 25 years to life for murder on December 3, 2009.

It has now been 12 years since Blehm entered prison and he has reportedly been dedicating himself to his rehabilitation.

Blehm has kept a perfect disciplinary record in prison, earned his GED and participated in extensive self-help programming.

Bleh currently participates in New Life K9s, a service dog program, and has been commended for his work by a correctional lieutenant.

Blehm applied for clemency and was granted recommendations by the Board of Parole Hearings and the California Supreme Court. On Friday, that clemency was granted to him.

The Office of the Governor reminds the public that this act of clemency does not minimize or forgive Blehm's conduct or the harm it caused, however, it does recognize the work has done since to transform himself.