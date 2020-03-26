Santa Maria police looking for missing teen girl

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Angelica Isabel Camarillo was last seen on Wednesday in Santa Maria in the area of Camino Colegio and Russell Avenue.

Angelica is 5-foot and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, burgundy sweatpants and pink slippers.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.