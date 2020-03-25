Lompoc schools to remain closed through April

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Unified School District schools will remain closed through April.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. The school district will continue to release updates every Wednesday throughout the closures.

The school district says they are committed to "the health and safety of our

students, staff, and community. District personnel continue to monitor the situation by communicating daily with County and State officials to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease."

LUSD will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals to students.

Teachers will also be available by phone or videoconferencing for students.