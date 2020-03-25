Hancock to offer emergency food distribution at Santa Maria campus

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus will serve as an emergency food distribution site for two days each week beginning Thursday.

Members of the local community can receive bagged non-perishable food through a drive-thru at the Santa Maria campus. The food bags are free.

The emergency food distribution will be held at the Santa Maria campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until supplies run out.

The drive-thru site can be accessed by using the number two entrance off of South Bradley Road. Signs will be posted.

The food bags are pre-packed and staff will wear gloves and masks when handing them out. Staff will also have access to sanitizing supplies and a handwashing station.

Hancock’s Lompoc Valley Center will not serve as an emergency food distribution site but will continue its “Food Share Because We Care” program for students. The Lompoc site will also feature drive-thru distribution on Thursdays beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Food for the distribution sites is provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. For a full list of emergency food distribution site locations, click here.