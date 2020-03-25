Foodbank partners with City of Santa Maria to deliver food to seniors

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County partners with City of Santa Maria and the Community Action Commission to help deliver food to seniors in Santa Maria.

They are accepting requests for home delivery of food for adults of 60 years and older, and those 55 and older with a disability.

This service is offered across Santa Barbara County with the exception of Cuyama. The Foodbank provides food to the Cuyama Family Resource Center but does not coordinate home delivery to Cuyuma.

To receive home delivery, call 211.

Santa Maria City is redeploying a handful of its Public Library employees to staff the call center.

This home delivery services begins Wednesday and will continue until further notice.

Callers are able to either leave a message or wait for a call specialist.

The home deliveries will consist of staple goods.

For more information, you can email lbaldiviez@foodbanksbc.org.