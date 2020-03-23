Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
Firefighters respond to living room fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- A fire broke out early Monday morning in Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire at around 4:08 a.m. at the 1400 block of Bathhurst in Orcutt.

Upon arrival, fire personnel saw smoke showing from the front of the house.

Crews identified it coming from the living room and began an interior attack.

Firefighters were able to quickly knockdown the small fire.

Officials say there was no one injured during this incident.

The cause is under investigation.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

