Santa Maria-Bonita schools resume offering free meals for children
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some Santa Maria-Bonita schools will resume offering free meals to children on Monday.
The meals will be available for any child 18 years or younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Arellanes Elementary – 1890 Sandalwood Dr.
- El Camino Junior High School - 219 W El Camino St.
- Fairlawn Elementary – 120 North Mary Dr.
- Jimenez Elementary – 1970 Biscayne St.
- Miller Elementary - 410 Camino Colegio St.
- Rice Elementary - 700 E. Vickie Ave.
- Tunnell Elementary - 1248 E Dena Way
- Santa Maria High School on 901 South Broadway
- Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive
The school district said they had to consolidate meal distribution sites in order to focus their staffing resources.
Each school will have a slightly different distribution format due to varying parking lots, sidewalks and streets.
The school district wants to remind families to practice social distancing, especially in any lines.
