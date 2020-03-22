Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
Published 7:23 pm

Santa Maria-Bonita schools resume offering free meals for children

Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 7.22.39 PM
Santa Maria-Bonita School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some Santa Maria-Bonita schools will resume offering free meals to children on Monday.

The meals will be available for any child 18 years or younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Arellanes Elementary – 1890 Sandalwood Dr.
  • El Camino Junior High School - 219 W El Camino St.
  • Fairlawn Elementary – 120 North Mary Dr.
  • Jimenez Elementary – 1970 Biscayne St.
  • Miller Elementary - 410 Camino Colegio St.
  • Rice Elementary - 700 E. Vickie Ave.
  • Tunnell Elementary - 1248 E Dena Way
  • Santa Maria High School on 901 South Broadway
  • Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive

The school district said they had to consolidate meal distribution sites in order to focus their staffing resources.

Each school will have a slightly different distribution format due to varying parking lots, sidewalks and streets.

The school district wants to remind families to practice social distancing, especially in any lines.

Coronavirus / Health

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply