Santa Maria-Bonita schools resume offering free meals for children

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some Santa Maria-Bonita schools will resume offering free meals to children on Monday.

The meals will be available for any child 18 years or younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Arellanes Elementary – 1890 Sandalwood Dr.

El Camino Junior High School - 219 W El Camino St.

Fairlawn Elementary – 120 North Mary Dr.

Jimenez Elementary – 1970 Biscayne St.

Miller Elementary - 410 Camino Colegio St.

Rice Elementary - 700 E. Vickie Ave.

Tunnell Elementary - 1248 E Dena Way

Santa Maria High School on 901 South Broadway

Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive

The school district said they had to consolidate meal distribution sites in order to focus their staffing resources.

Each school will have a slightly different distribution format due to varying parking lots, sidewalks and streets.

The school district wants to remind families to practice social distancing, especially in any lines.