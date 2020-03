Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Friday, March 20. The man's family says he has mild autism.

His name is Daniel Reyessantos. He is 23, stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair with a beard and is Hispanic.

If you happen to see Reyessantos or know where he could be, please contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 875-8115.