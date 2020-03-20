Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
New
Published 6:14 pm

Santa Maria CHP rescue injured owl by highway

SM CHP officer rescuing owl
CHP Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol officer rescued an injured owl by Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Thursday.

CHP officers received a call on an injured owl in the center divider of Highway 101.

CHP Officer Larson was able to prevent the owl from entering traffic lanes until animal control arrived to take the owl into their care.

According to the CHP Santa Maria Facebook post, the owl "barked" compared to hoot.

With some research from Wonderopolis.org, officers found that owls not only hoot but they can also chirp, whistle, scream, screech, bark, growl, or shriek.

Animals / Community / Lifestyle

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply