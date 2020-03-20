Santa Maria CHP rescue injured owl by highway

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol officer rescued an injured owl by Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Thursday.

CHP officers received a call on an injured owl in the center divider of Highway 101.

CHP Officer Larson was able to prevent the owl from entering traffic lanes until animal control arrived to take the owl into their care.

According to the CHP Santa Maria Facebook post, the owl "barked" compared to hoot.

With some research from Wonderopolis.org, officers found that owls not only hoot but they can also chirp, whistle, scream, screech, bark, growl, or shriek.