Vandenberg Air Force Base to restrict access to base

Santa Maria - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE - Vandenberg Air Force Base announced it is limiting access to the base to only essential personnel and services.

The order by the Installation Commander will go into place Friday at noon.

The 30th Medical Group Pharmacy, Commissary and Base Exchange services will remain open to all authorized people with a valid ID card.

"The health and safety of the men and women of Vandenberg remains our top priority," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. "We are remaining proactive in our efforts to safeguard our service members and their families."

The base said there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the base. For updates, visit the coronavirus page on the base's website.