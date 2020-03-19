Santa Maria declares local health emergency

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has declared a local health emergency in response to the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation.

The declaration was issued Wednesday night and will remain in place for at least a week.

The declaration allows the city to access state and federal funds that are earmarked for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration will not directly affect residents in the city.

Santa Maria officials say they are closely following the orders and guidance of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and State Public Health authorities.

A national emergency declaration was issued on March 13. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide proclamation on March 4. Nearby cities including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara have also proclaimed health emergencies earlier this week.

The city is still offering services to residents. For a list of services that are still being offered, click here.