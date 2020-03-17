Santa Maria Police Department responds to COVID-19 concerns

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In response to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Santa Maria Police Department is implementing procedures aimed at limiting unnecessary person-to-person contact.

The Santa Maria Police Department released a statement that said:

"The safety of our community, our personnel and our families is of the utmost importance, and we do not take these measures lightly."

Until further notice, officers will handle many non-emergent calls for service by phone.

Emergency calls will continue to result in an immediate response from patrol officers.

In order to ensure that their level of service is not interfered with during this time, the department made assignment changes to increase the staffing level of their patrol force.

"The Santa Maria Police Department is resolute in its duty, and we are blessed to serve a resilient, cohesive community. We ask for your patience and your cooperation while we navigate this complex issue and work together to meet this challenge."

The Santa Maria Police Department Non-Emergency Line is 805-928-3781