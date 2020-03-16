Lompoc temporarily restricts alcohol and marijuana sales

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc decided to restrict alcohol and cannabis sales throughout the city in an effort to protect the health and safety of the Lompoc community.

This is a temporary prohibition that is in effect from 9 a.m. March 17 to 12 p.m. March 18.

The City said St. Patrick's Day celebration typically draws large crowds which would conflict with Gov. Newsom's recent executive order to cancel or postpone large non-essential gatherings.

Lompoc wants to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the Lompoc community by encouraging residents to avoid large social gatherings this St. Patrick's Day.

This measure was taken by City Manager Jim Throop, acting as the city's emergency services director.

More information about the coronavirus outbreak can be found on the city website here.