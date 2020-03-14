(R) Congressional District candidate Andy Caldwell ask public to compare rate of flu death to coronavirus and calm from panic, but Congressman Carbajal (D) says otherwise

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-

Congressional runner Andy Caldwell stated that the coronavirus response is unprecedented compared to other past disease outbreaks causing unnecessary panic. His running mate Congressman Salud Carbajal says otherwise.

“We need to quit shouting pandemic because we are creating a panic,” said Congressional candidate for the 24th District, Andy Caldwell (R).

Caldwell wants to calm the panic.

“I am going to hoard myself inside my house because we are all going to die,” said Costco shopper Adriana.

As the numbers of those infected rise, schools are shutting down while store shelves are being emptied by those panicked to stock up.

“Costco is insane, we are all panicking, but we have to remember we have to be calm. There are people in Costco pushing each other and it's not cool,” said anther distraught Costco shopper Elizabeth Kim.

Caldwell says the hysteria and panic could end up being more damaging than the actual virus.

“No one wants the virus to spread, and we should all take do caution, but that was true with SARS, MURS, H1N1, Asian Flu, Swine Flu and every other one that has come around in the last 20 years,” explains Caldwell.

The Center for Disease Control reports that last year 22 to 55 thousand people died from the flu in the US; compared to the US's coronavirus's death count of 41 ppl thus far.

“Decision-makers and government officials are taking the most percussions that are necessary to protect the most vulnerable people. And that could never be a bad thing,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Penny Borenstein, MD, MPH.

Local health officials and Congressman Salud Carbajal feel the reaction is worthy and appropriate.

“I want to remind us all to heed the advice of our public health professionals. From the Center For Disease Control, to our professionals in our public health department on the central coast,” said Carbajal.

Carbajal insists they know best.

“It is so important we heed their guidance as it is based on good science and good medicine. And that is the way we are going to achieve the healthiest environments for everyone,” said Carbajal.