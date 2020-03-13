(R) Congressional District runner Andy Caldwell posted on social media that he thinks the coronavirus epidemic is being blown out of proportion

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-

Andy Caldwell Republican runner for the 24th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives posted on social media that he thinks the coronavirus epidemic is being blown out of proportion.

He wrote a long post saying the use of the word pandemic is causing unnecessary panic with the public.

According to Caldwell he feels the public may not know the true definition of a pandemic.

He says “pandemic” refers to the rate and span of the spread of the disease.

The Webster dictionary definition says that it means the spread of something over a whole country or the world affecting a lot of people.

Caldwell defends his position comparing reports that the coronavirus will most likely not exceed the mortality rate of this year's normal flu. He also notes the vast majority of the people getting the coronavirus will experience no or mild symptoms. In addition, he asks if the virus is most lethal for the immune-suppressed or elderly why all the precautions?

Our KCOY12 teams is at a press conference being held by The County of San Luis Obispo Health Department to discuss the COVID-19. They plan to ask them why the virus has been labeled as an epidemic.

