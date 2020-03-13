Annual Day of Hope postponed due to coronavirus precautions

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Mission Hope Cancer Center annual Day of Hope has been postponed to a later date.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon.

The event will be rescheduled from April 8 to a later date.

They say this is all in an effort to protect the health and safety of all community members.

The Marian Foundation in partnership with Mission Hope Cancer Center and Marian Regional Medical Center leadership made the decision to change the date out of their responsibility in keeping the community safe.

Since 2013, Marian Regional Medical Center has partnered with the Santa Maria Times to bring Day of Hope to the communities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Nipomo, and Santa Ynez.

More than 600 volunteers throughout the region sell special edition Day of Hope Santa Maria Times newspapers featuring stories of hope and courage.

The fundraiser supports local cancer patients in need.

The Day of Hope 2020 date will be announced in the coming weeks.

To support local patients, click here.