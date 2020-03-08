Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new California bill would require gender-neutral sections in department stores. The bill proposal would make retailers with over 500 employees sell boys and girls products labeled only as gender-neutral.

“As a mother to a girl who prefers to wear boys clothes, I think everything should be gender-neutral. Why have a separate section?” said resident Lata Murti.

California State Assemblyman Even Low Campbell proposed the bill because he says labeling products for girls or boys incorrectly implies that their use by the other gender is inappropriate.

“It's a good opportunity for kids and adults if they don't feel more masculine or more feminine to be more in the middle and more in harmony with themselves,” said Santa Maria resident Rory Uribe.

For some, having to pick sides is difficult.

“I get uncomfortable shopping in the guy's section because guys clothes are what is considered neutral and I definitely don't feel like I fit in the clothes that are typically considered feminine,” said Uribe.

But not everyone agrees.

“I don’t feel like I need a section just because I am a lesbian,” said House of Pride and Equality member Gina Picard.

“It sounds to me that it's an attempt to create another market. I think it's much more important that parents choose to let their children shop wherever they want,” said House of Pride and Equality member Eva Didion.

If passed, the California law would go into effect by 2023.

“It wouldn't be bad to have neutral gender sections, I don't think it would be bad at all,” said Lilya Murti, a girl who likes to wear boy's clothes.

The bill comes amid growing backlash to gender-specific toys and clothing.

In 2015 Target announced it would stop its gender-based labeling of toys.

“There are kids that are definitely trying to hide these feelings that they don’t feel like they are one thing of another, they feel like they might fall in the middle. So this is a good thing,” said Uribe.

If passed, retailers would face a $1,000 civil penalty for violations.