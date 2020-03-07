NAACP holds black history celebration festival

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-

The Santa Maria and Lompoc chapter of the NAACP held a black history celebration festival at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria. The event was an extension of Black History Month.

The celebration was filled with music, food, and African American history.

“We continue to celebrate it because we are proud of where we come from and we want people to know about the contributions that African Americans have made. That our ancestors have made and continue to make,” said the President of the Lompoc and Santa Maria NAACP chapter.

Nonprofit agencies and education institutions were some of the booths that came to support the event.

“We UDW are United Domestic Workers, we are a home care provider union,” United Domestic Workers Sievna LiMpangug.

It was a collage of the community that wanted to support minority groups.

“We are trying to support anyone that does not have enough representation, equality and equity for everyone,” said the House of Pride Equality Eva Didion.

“It's great that diversity and different communities and different unions stand together,” said United Domestic Workers Sievna LiMpangug.

The event was an extension of Black History Month to continue the education and awareness of the contribution African American people had in American History.

“We have to also continue to embrace the fact we are Americans of African descent. But we need to be able to also look at our history and bring some of that into it also,” said resident Darryl Tullis.

The NAACP held the event offering free bbq to all that attended.

“No matter what race, color, creed you are we all are going to age, we all need help, we all need support,” said United Domestic Workers representative Sievna LiMpangug.