Righetti, St. Joe’s hold summit following disrespectful chants at basketball game

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students from two Santa Maria area high schools took part in a "sportsmanship summit" following an instance of offensive chants made during a high-stakes basketball game.

Students from Righetti High School and St. Joseph High School attended the summit on Thursday in an effort to develop "an atmosphere of mutual respect."

The discussion focused on repairing the relationship between the two schools and establish ground rules on what is OK at future games and activities, a spokesman for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said.

The summit was led by staff from Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, a local organization that aims to curb violence and promote healthy lifestyles in the community.

The summit was held in response to a heated rivalry game between the two schools. A ‘Where’s your passport?’ chant broke out during a basketball game in Orcutt in February. The video was captured by a Santa Maria Times reporter and was a major talking point on social media.

The chant drew criticism from both schools and sparked questions about racism and reignited accusations of recruiting.

Both schools said they were disappointed by the chants.

"I feel like all of us really bonded and got clarity while acknowledging something was done wrong,’’ said Righetti High School student Alyssa Joseph in a press release. “We are ready to move past this incident and continue with a healthy rivalry."

“The day was productive and healing and I am glad that we are moving forward as one community and not two schools,’’ said St. Joe's student Marlee Hernandez.

Principals for both schools were in attendance and said they were proud of the maturity and willingness to work together displayed by students at the summit.