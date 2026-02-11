Valentine’s Day Business Brings Much Needed Boost to Restaurants, Gift Shops, & Florists

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you are hoping to find love through food and gifts, there will be no shortage of choices or price ranges for the special day.

One of the most popular surprises does not necessarily come in a small box with a diamond, but instead in a large cardboard box. That's where heart shaped pizzas are served up.

Many locations are already making the special cut including The Santa Barbara Pizza House downtown, Rusty's and Valentino's on Hollister Ave. For Valentino's, they have been serving for 40 years and have had orders all week from hungry heart-shaped lovers.

Many restaurants are already getting booked for several seatings. Some are filling up early, on Friday night.

Gift buyers are also seeking out shelves of clever cards, beauty products, and clothing lines, such as the Dylan Star boutique in the Funk Zone. A pop-up with Zoe Magee of Zoe Bikini will take place Friday featuring the one-of-a-kind giant trucker hats with a large heart in the center.

The Farmer's Market on Thursday in Carpinteria, Friday along Coast Village Road and Saturday in downtown Santa Barbara are expected to be among the busiest of the year for flowers. Some growers are coming in with extra trucks to meet the demand.

