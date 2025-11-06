Santa Barbara Breaks Ground on Homeless Housing at De La Vina

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has broken ground on a new affordable housing project on De La Vina Street.

The former Quality Inn is being converted into 32 studio apartments designed for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The project is funded through California’s Homekey+ program, along with support from a city loan and local foundations.

Once completed, the development will provide permanent housing and on-site support services.

City leaders say the project marks a major step forward in addressing Santa Barbara’s ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.