Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Breaks Ground on Homeless Housing at De La Vina

Image courtesy of WaveComm
By
November 5, 2025 3:27 pm
Published 11:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has broken ground on a new affordable housing project on De La Vina Street.

The former Quality Inn is being converted into 32 studio apartments designed for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The project is funded through California’s Homekey+ program, along with support from a city loan and local foundations.

Once completed, the development will provide permanent housing and on-site support services.

City leaders say the project marks a major step forward in addressing Santa Barbara’s ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.