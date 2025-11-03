Driver in a Fatal Hit and Run Enters Surprise Plea in Santa Barbara Superior Court Before Trial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The driver in a 2024 hit and run in Santa Barbara will not have a trial. Instead Brock Hoffman has entered a no contest plea Santa Barbara Superior Court.

That is the equivalent of a guilty plea and moves the proceedings into the next phase.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death of serious injury. He also admitted to circumstances that can aggravate a felony sentence, such as using great violence.

The victim, Juan Lopez of Santa Barbara, died from multiple injuries in the late night crash at 11:39 p.m. according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) at the scene. He was deceased before he could be transported to the hospital.

Hoffman previously pled not guilty in September 2024, and turned himself in to the police on July 4 after being identified as the driver.

On June 29, 2024 Hoffman was driving a 1996 Toyota Landcruiser on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara when he fatally struck pedestrian Juan Lopez. The crash was near some apartments and the Santa Barbara City College entrance.

Lopez was crossing the street and nearly back to the sidewalk when the crash took place.

Hoffman stopped but witnesses confirmed he left the scene.

After the vehicle was identified Hoffman spoke with an attorney and surrendered to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Hoffman posted bail and has not been held in custody.

An eight-page form was presented in court and signed by Hoffman with his plea.

Sentencing is set for December 16th

