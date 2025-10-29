Detectives turn to the public for help investigating August burglary at Goleta jewelry store

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Detectives are turning to the public for help in their investigation of an August burglary at Baroness Jewelers on Calle Real.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared Wednesday that the Goleta burglary shared similarities with other recent burglaries at jewelry stores across the state.

On Aug. 16, 2025, deputies responded to a reported burglary at Baroness Jewelers in the 5700 block of Calle Real and evidence recovered at the scene indicated that the burglary had happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 15 stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Preliminary estimates put the goods taken from the store which included jewelry and customer items at millions and detectives are still working to identify all of the victims in the case detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who had jewelry at Baroness Jewelers for repair or resale is asked to contact Detective Ellis with the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, investigators are working to identify the specific items taken to connect suspects to the Goleta burglary and potentially recover the stolen property.

While no arrests have been made in direct connection with the August burglary, detectives are working alongside other law enforcement agencies who are investigating similar cases explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.