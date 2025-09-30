South County Rallies to Confront Homelessness with Bold Three-Year Plan

GOLETA, Calif. — A powerful new strategy is taking shape to fight homelessness in South Santa Barbara County.

The ACT On Homelessness Collaborative is unveiling a three-year plan aimed at addressing the region’s most urgent needs.

Community members are being called on to share ideas, raise concerns, and help drive real solutions.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, September 30 at 12 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue.

Organizers say this gathering is more than just a discussion — it’s a chance for the community to take action and make a lasting impact on homelessness in the county.