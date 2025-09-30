Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

South County Rallies to Confront Homelessness with Bold Three-Year Plan

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 7:27 am
Published 10:31 am

GOLETA, Calif. — A powerful new strategy is taking shape to fight homelessness in South Santa Barbara County.

The ACT On Homelessness Collaborative is unveiling a three-year plan aimed at addressing the region’s most urgent needs.

Community members are being called on to share ideas, raise concerns, and help drive real solutions.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, September 30 at 12 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue.

Organizers say this gathering is more than just a discussion — it’s a chance for the community to take action and make a lasting impact on homelessness in the county.

Santa Barbara - South County
ACT on Homelessness Collaborative
goleta
goleta community center
homelessness
KEYT
santa barbara county

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

