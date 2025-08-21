SB Humane joins your morning news with Cooper

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- SB Humane Chief Operating Officer joined your morning news once again with Cooper, a 2-month old golden-retriever mix.

Cooper came from a litter of 5 puppies. He will have surgery today and be available for adoption tomorrow at noon.

SB Humane currently has 26 puppies between the two campuses.

Bonnie, a deaf and blind double-merle Australian Shepherd, is still available for adoption.

Also up for adoption is Po, a beautiful 7 year old Husky who has been with SB Humane since January.

Last week, SB Humane held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new campus in Santa Barbara. Construction will start next month.

Once complete, Santa Barbara will have a completely new clinic, including a veterinary clinic that is 4 times the size of the current clinic.

SB Humane also offered free vaccines last week during a Day in the Park in Santa Maria. They ended up helping 210 animals!

Raising Canes in Santa Maria will also be donating a portion of their dales to SB Humane.

Coming up, SB Humane will be at the Pacific Pride Fest on Saturday as well as the Rosewood Miramar Best in Show event hosted by Jane Lynch.

SB Humane's gala will also be on September 6th, but is unfortunately already sold out. Tickets may become available again, so check their website.