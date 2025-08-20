Dillon Johnson convicted of involuntary manslaughter after selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Dillon Johnson, 37, of Santa Barbara pled guilty on Aug. 19 to involuntary manslaughter, selling fentanyl, transporting methamphetamine for sale, and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale in connection with the overdose death of Matthew Dyet.

Johnson is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 14, 2025, where he faces a state prison sentence of eight years and eight months explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

On April 28, 2022, Johnson sold fentanyl to Matthew Dyet and the following morning, Dyet was found dead after ingesting the fentanyl close to where the earlier drug deal had happened detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Dyet cause of death was determined to have been a fentanyl overdose noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation of Dyet's death by the Santa Barbara Police Department's Narcotics Unit, Johnson was arrested on Sep. 1, 2022, while transporting fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of fentanyl and the ongoing opioid epidemic in our community," said District Attorney Savrnoch. "The manufacture, sale, distribution, or sharing of controlled substances is extremely hazardous. When such conduct results in death, perpetrators may be prosecuted for murder. We thank the Santa Barbara Police Department detectives for their thorough investigation and Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis and the prosecution team for seeking justice for the victim and his family."