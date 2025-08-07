Skip to Content
Caihong Lei facing multiple felony charges after arrest Monday in connection with scam targeting elderly Goleta woman

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, charges were filed against 34-year-old Caihong Lei who was arrested Monday of this week in connection with a scam targeting an elderly Goleta woman.

Lei is facing multiple felony charges including conspiracy to commit theft from an elder, attempted theft from an elder, and attempted theft by false pretenses shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the Los Angeles County woman is also facing misdemeanor charges that include elder abuse, petty theft, and prowling in connection with Monday's arrest.

Lei's arraignment has been continued to Friday, Aug. 8 and she remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

