Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle found guilty of eight felony counts related to the abuse of two children

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle was found guilty of eight separate felony counts related to the sexual abuse of two underage girls who came forward as adults to testify.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office detailed in a press release Thursday that Ovalle was found guilty of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of lewd acts on a child, and one count of sexual penetration of a child under the age of ten.

Ovalle, 60, was arrested in 2021 and remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail until his sentencing on Sep. 2, 2025, where he faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life in prison shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.