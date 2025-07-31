Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle found guilty of eight felony counts related to the abuse of two children

KEYT News
By
New
today at 6:00 pm
Published 6:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle was found guilty of eight separate felony counts related to the sexual abuse of two underage girls who came forward as adults to testify.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office detailed in a press release Thursday that Ovalle was found guilty of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of lewd acts on a child, and one count of sexual penetration of a child under the age of ten.

Ovalle, 60, was arrested in 2021 and remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail until his sentencing on Sep. 2, 2025, where he faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life in prison shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
child sexual abuse
felony sexual abuse of a child
KEYT
Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content