WATCH: Santa Barbara Waterfront Fireworks Show

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting their annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring a 20-minute fireworks display presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department.

All fireworks outside of the city's show are illegal. To report specific sites, contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line at (805) 882-8900. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1 with specific details.

The City is also hosting a full-lineup of live music and performances at the West Beach Bandstand:

12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Ala Carte with Jan Ingram and Henry Garrett

12:20 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Rock Shop Academy

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Goodlanders

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Peer Pressure

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The Three Combroneros

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Walking Coco

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – The Other Woman

5:45 p.m. – Old Spanish Days w/ El Presidente Fritz Olenberger, Spirit - Natalia Trevinio, Junior Spirit - Victoria Placencia

6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Ladyfinger

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – East Valley Rd

7:45 p.m. – Uncle Sam Patriotic Tribute by Army Veteran, Kraig Pakulski

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – False Puppet

8:45 p.m. – Kiki Reyes, Star Spangled Banner – Oscar Gutierrez Pledge of Allegiance

9:00 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Fireworks!

* plus special guests including La Boheme Dancers throughout the day

Food and Vendors Booths will line the sidewalk along Cabrillo Blvd from 11:00am - 9:00pm! This year's vendors include Tink's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, Timbers Roadhouse, G Brothers Kettle Corn, Elubia's Kitchen, and The Deli Doctor.

Road closures:

Cabrillo Boulevard (Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez) – Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m.

State Street (Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard) – Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m.

Stearns Wharf – Closed to vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m.

More things to know: