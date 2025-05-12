Shaun Donald Hertlein of Goleta arrested for felony sex crimes involving children; Sheriff’s expect additional survivors to come forward
GOELTA, Calif. – Shaun Donald Hertlein, 42, of Goleta was arrested Friday for felony sex crimes involving children he had met while working at a local church and as a football coach.
Sheriff's detectives believe that more survivors may come forward who had contact with Hertlein and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at 805-681-4150.
Anyone with information to report who would like to remain anonymous can call 805-681-4171 or visit here.
Advocates for survivors are available through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 805-840-3232.
Services including a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling are available through community partner Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.
According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Hertlein worked at a church in the 5800 block of Cathedral Oaks Road and was an assistant coach of freshman boys football.
On Friday, May 9, 2025, Hertlein was arrested on a warrant and booked at the Main Jail for felonies including sending sexual images to a minor, electronic communication with a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, and possession of obscene images of a child stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Monday.
Hertlein remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared the following online safety tips for parents and guardians:
- Stay Involved and Informed of the platforms, apps, and websites your child uses and create your own accounts or profiles to connect with your child
- Set Clear Rules and Expectations for screen time and online behavior. Make sure your child understands that they should never share personal information or photos with people they don't know
- Use Parental Controls and Privacy Settings on devices and apps to restrict who can contact, follow, or view the content posted by your child
- Have Ongoing and Open Conversations with your child about their online experiences and encourage them to come to you if someone makes them uncomfortable
- Watch for Red Flags from your child including sudden secrecy, changes in mood, or use of new apps you didn't know about or authorize. Be especially cautious if someone messaging your child asks them to move to another app or a private messaging platform
- Guard Against Platform Hopping by knowing the signs when somebody is building trust with your child on a mainstream platform before pushing them to riskier and less monitored apps or platforms
- Report Suspicious Activity if you believe your child is being targeted or exploited online to your local law enforcement agency immediately