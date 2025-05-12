Shaun Donald Hertlein of Goleta arrested for felony sex crimes involving children; Sheriff’s expect additional survivors to come forward

GOELTA, Calif. – Shaun Donald Hertlein, 42, of Goleta was arrested Friday for felony sex crimes involving children he had met while working at a local church and as a football coach.

Sheriff's detectives believe that more survivors may come forward who had contact with Hertlein and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at 805-681-4150.

Anyone with information to report who would like to remain anonymous can call 805-681-4171 or visit here.

Advocates for survivors are available through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 805-840-3232.

Services including a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling are available through community partner Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Hertlein worked at a church in the 5800 block of Cathedral Oaks Road and was an assistant coach of freshman boys football.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Hertlein was arrested on a warrant and booked at the Main Jail for felonies including sending sexual images to a minor, electronic communication with a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, and possession of obscene images of a child stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Hertlein remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared the following online safety tips for parents and guardians: