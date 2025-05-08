Adams Elementary briefly secured for a search for an erratic driver; Campus status is back to normal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Adams Elementary was secured briefly Thursday while a search for an erratic driver was conducted on campus by law enforcement.

The driver nor their vehicle were found during the search and normal campus activities have resumed shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, a report was made to law enforcement stating that an erratic driver on Highway 101 had exited and was at Adams Elementary which resulted in the secure-in-place status at the school.

Confirmation of the presence of the driver at any point was not clear after the search noted the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Classes continued normally while the campus was secured and the search was conducted and there is no impact on school functions for the rest of the day added the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Your News Channel reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department for more information which will be added to this article when it becomes available.