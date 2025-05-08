Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Adams Elementary briefly secured for a search for an erratic driver; Campus status is back to normal

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:09 pm
Published 1:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Adams Elementary was secured briefly Thursday while a search for an erratic driver was conducted on campus by law enforcement.

The driver nor their vehicle were found during the search and normal campus activities have resumed shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, a report was made to law enforcement stating that an erratic driver on Highway 101 had exited and was at Adams Elementary which resulted in the secure-in-place status at the school.

Confirmation of the presence of the driver at any point was not clear after the search noted the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Classes continued normally while the campus was secured and the search was conducted and there is no impact on school functions for the rest of the day added the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Your News Channel reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department for more information which will be added to this article when it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Adams Elementary
erratic driver
highway 101
KEYT
law enforcement search
Santa Barbara
secured campus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content