Fire Teams responding to Second Alarm Structure Fire on Hollister Avenue Thursday Morning

GOLETA, Calif. – Crews are on the scene of a second alarm structure fire in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, initial reports of the fire were made by neighbors and all occupants of the involved building have safely exited. The father and son of the home were not home at the time.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the approximate location of the fire response as the red marker and Hollister Avenue as the red highlighted roadway.

The fire was initially reported at 10:33 a.m. and crews are still working to put out the hot spots.

The fire did not spread to surrounding homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Your News Channel will add more information about the fire response as it becomes available.