Tri County Produce to remain open under new ownership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fresh local goods from Tri County Produce won't go out of stock just yet, after the business announced an ownership transition to continue business.

After nearly four decades of service, current owner John Dixon made a statement intending to retire in May, making way for Jaime Desales Sr. and Jaime Desales Jr. to take over operations for the market.

The elder Desales, who has been with the business since 1999, said the business was like a second home and expressed excitement to now run it with his son, according to a statement from Dixon.

Dixon initially took over the business in 1985 with his own father, Jim, from the Elliot family, a move similar to this next transition of ownership for Tri County Produce.

Dixon expressed joy for the new ownership pair in a quote from his statement:

“Seeing Jaime Sr. and Jr. take over the reins is one of the most rewarding moments of my career. Jaime has been an integral part of this business for over two decades—he knows it inside and out. Watching him and his son carry Tri County forward gives me great peace of mind and a lot of pride. I know the market is in excellent hands, I’m truly grateful that the store will remail open, continuing to serve the community that means so much to me.” John Dixon, Owner of Tri County Produce

General Partners Austin Herhily and Chris Parker were also supportive of the new family duo running the business.

We’re excited to see this local institution keep its doors open with longtime employees at the helm. Austin Herlihy

There’s no better way to preserve the spirit of Tri County Produce than by entrusting it to the people who played a big part in building it. Chris Parker

The younger DeSales also expressed his excitement to continue the local community staple's legacy with the support of so many.

This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement from John Dixon, Mr. Herlihy and Mr. Parker and their partners. We’re incredibly grateful, and we’re committed to continuing the tradition of offering the freshest produce and the best service in town.” Jaime DeSales Jr.

Per Dixon's statement, the business will remain in its previous location and continue serving the people of the Santa Barbara community like it has for decades on end.