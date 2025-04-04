Skip to Content
“Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812” premieres tonight in Santa Barbara

Published 8:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The production "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" opens tonight at the Center Stage Theater.

The show stars Brian Hoyson, who plays Pierre, and Maile Kai Merrick, who plays Natasha.

The show is put together by "Out of the Box," and is inspired by Tolstoy’s "War and Peace."

The show runs until April 13th.

Tickets for tonight's show are available at www.ticketor.com/cstheater/tickets.

