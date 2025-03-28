Camarillo man arrested Thursday in connection with February indecent exposure in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Thursday, deputies arrested a 43-year-old Camarillo man for indecent exposure after a month-long investigation that started back in February of this year.

On Feb. 26, 2025, deputies received a report of a man exposing himself to a woman who was waiting for a bus in the area of Embarcadero Del Mar and Seville Road stated a press release about the arrest from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Responding deputies were unable to locate the man at the time of the report shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office noted that the woman was aware of her surroundings, protected her personal safety, captured a picture of the man when it was safe, and promptly notified law enforcement.

Her actions aided in his eventual arrest stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In the month after the initial report, deputies were able to identify a 43-year-old Camarillo man and get a warrant for his arrest authorized on March 10, 2025, detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On March 27, around 5:33 p.m., deputies recognized the 43-year-old and his vehicle from a be-on-the-lookout in the 6600 block of Abrego Road explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the Camarillo man was arrested without incident and he was booked at the Main Jail.

The man has since been released on $10,000 bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.