Residents sheltered in their homes while deputies searched for still at large burglar in Barger Canyon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Residents of the Barger Canyon area were asked to shelter in their homes Thursday evening while deputies searched the area for a burglary suspect who had stolen a rifle from a home.

On March 6, around 7:14 p.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Barger Canyon Road for a burglary with the suspect still on the property stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies surrounded the property and, after learning that the burglar had taken a rifle from the home, requested that people in the area take shelter inside while deputies searched for the suspect.

A search of the area on the ground and in the air was conducted for the next hour and a half before the shelter request was lifted, and deputies later learned that the man had fled the area shortly after they started the search shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected burglar remains at large and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100.