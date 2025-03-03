Fire crews put out residential fire on Camino Del Robles east of Goleta Sunday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews successfully responded to a structure fire at a home in the 4600 block of Camino Del Robles off Puente Drive Sunday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, there were no injuries for the two adult roommates living at the home and the flames were limited to an attached outbuilding and living area.

Both residents exited the residence safely, but were displaced as a result of the damage from the fire added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:18 p.m. and the fire was fully knocked down at 10:40 p.m. with responders keeping the flames from reaching any other nearby homes detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.