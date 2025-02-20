Hiker rescued from Buena Vista Trail north of Montecito after injuring his knee Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters were able to help a 77-year-old man who had injured his knee hiking on Buena Vista Trail get to a hospital Thursday.

On Feb. 20, around 11:30, firefighters were called to an injured person about half of a mile along the Buena Vista Trail shared the Montecito Fire Department.

According to Montecito Fire, its firefighters alongside Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue personnel were able to find the man and bring him down the trail using a stokes rescue basket.

The 77-year-old was transported to the hospital by AMR for further treatment added the Montecito Fire Department .