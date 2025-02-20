Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hiker rescued from Buena Vista Trail north of Montecito after injuring his knee Thursday

Montecito Fire Department
By
New
today at 1:30 pm
Published 1:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters were able to help a 77-year-old man who had injured his knee hiking on Buena Vista Trail get to a hospital Thursday.

On Feb. 20, around 11:30, firefighters were called to an injured person about half of a mile along the Buena Vista Trail shared the Montecito Fire Department.

According to Montecito Fire, its firefighters alongside Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue personnel were able to find the man and bring him down the trail using a stokes rescue basket.

The 77-year-old was transported to the hospital by AMR for further treatment added the Montecito Fire Department .

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
montecito
Montecito Fire Department
safety
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Search and Rescue
stokes basket
trail rescue

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content