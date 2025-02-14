Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Power outage for almost 4000 customers in Santa Barbara Friday evening

today at 6:07 pm
Published 6:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A power outage impacting almost 4000 customers in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara started around 5:22 p.m. Friday.

According to the Southern California Edison Outage Center, power restoration for most impacted customers is expected by 7 p.m. Friday evening and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

