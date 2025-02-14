Power outage for almost 4000 customers in Santa Barbara Friday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A power outage impacting almost 4000 customers in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara started around 5:22 p.m. Friday.

According to the Southern California Edison Outage Center, power restoration for most impacted customers is expected by 7 p.m. Friday evening and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.