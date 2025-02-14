College student successfully rescued from rising tide and high swells off Del Playa Drive Friday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A college student was rescued from rising waters off of the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive Friday.

An off-duty State Parks lifeguard was on hand to assist other responders who successfully rescued the woman shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the student was trapped between the rising waters and sheer bluffs in the area by the rising tide and large swells caused by recent storms.

A High Surf Advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect now until Saturday morning for the entire Santa Barbara County coastline noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the location where first responders staged their response for the rescue.