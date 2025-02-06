Hardened security barriers upgrade the safety features of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New protective barriers are up at the entry points around the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's main tribute site, the 1300 block of State St., where the Arlington Theatre is located.

Multiple Meridian metal barriers are lining the side where State St. meets Sola St. on one end and at Victoria St. on the other end.

They come with a special entry spot that can be opened by workers for emergency vehicles and arrivals of featured stars for the festival.

They are built to prevent vehicles, whether accidentally or intentionally, from entering an area with hundreds of people.

The barriers were not specially ordered for the event.

In the planning stages, it was worked out to borrow them from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market which uses them at the new location on Carrillo St. on Saturdays.

There, the protections are in place at the cross of Chapala St. and Anacapa St. with these mini-metal blockades.

Also at the film festival this year, there's been a more obvious presence of police officers monitoring the activities and interacting with the crowds.