Woman attempts to flee the scene after crashing car onto Santa Barbara sidewalk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman faces charges after crashing her car onto the sidewalk and attempting to leave the scene.

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the woman lost control of her Prius and drove onto the sidewalk between State St. and Micheltorena St. Taking out a small tree and nearly hitting a power pole.

Witnesses say she ran off from the scene, but helped to track her down once officers arrived.

The woman was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.