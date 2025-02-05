There’s a way to enjoy the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on a budget

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Free showings of Oscar-nominated movies and many others are part of the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Executive Director Roger Durling says he wants the festival to be all-inclusive.

He is especially thinking of those living on a tight budget.

Dune Two was showing Wednesday afternoon for free at the Arlington Theatre.

"That's something new just last year and this year," said Vicki Ahleren who has gone to the no-charge films before. "Last year the public loved it, I know, so I was hoping this year will be the same."

The movies are shown at the Arlington every day during the festival.

At its capacity, the 1920's era landmark theatre can handle 2000 people.

All can get in free.

Eric Phillips, one of the attendees leaving a free film said, "[L]ast year I went to every single one...Having studied film in college this kind of ties it all together. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who has time, even for one."

Some of the films have been in theatres around the world and have run their course and are now streaming, but at the Arlington Theatre, you get the big screen experience.

Will Bacaj described seeing Dune Two as, "definitely a big effects film so they had a lot going for it. It's really cool that you can see movies for free here in Santa Barbara and that are pretty big awards contenders."

The film festival has posted the daily free films online and on large schedule boards at the festival theatre sites.

There were some open spots, so if you have a break for a free film check the updated list.

For more information go to: SBIFF.com